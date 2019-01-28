Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – An innocent supermarket shopper who thought she was having a nice conversation, but it turned out to be something much worse.

It was actually just a distraction to take her wallet.

Police say surveillance video from a Publix in Weston shows two men walking into the store and making their way to the produce section.

Police say the video shows one of the men talking to the victim while the other unzips her purse and grabs the wallet.

It happened earlier this month at the Publix store located on Weston Road.

The victim told police she noticed her wallet missing when she went to check out.

Anyone with information as to the two alleged thieves are asked to call police.