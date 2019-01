33 Years Ago: Remembering The Challenger DisasterToday marks 33 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Coral Gables Homeowner Opens Fire On Intruders, Hours Long Search Ends With 1 Arrest A home intruder hid for 10 hours in a Coral Gables neighborhood after police said he and another person kicked in the door of someone’s home and took off.

'People Can Actually Fly Home': Miami Developer On Construction Of America's First Jetsons-Style Flying Cars SkyPortConstruction of America’s first Jetsons-style flying cars SkyPort is nearing completion atop the 60th floor SkyDeck of a Miami high-rise.

Officials: Florida Woman Killed, Dismembered Boyfriend In RVA Florida woman is under arrest for allegedly killing her boyfriend, dismembering his body in a camper trailer and driving it two hours away, covering up the crime for months.

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In I-95 Deerfield Beach Fiery CrashA fiery crash in Deerfield Beach killed one person and seriously injured two others on Interstate 95 Monday morning.

Race Is On To Find Homes For Florida's Greyhound Racing DogsThe State of Florida has more Greyhound race tracks than any other state. At last county 11 total were still open out of 17 nationwide.

Florida Man Reels In WW II-Era Grenade, Brings It To Taco BellA Florida fisherman made an explosive discovery over the weekend while magnet fishing that led to the shutdown of an Ocala fast food restaurant.

Florida Man Accused Of Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl For SexA Florida man is under arrest for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with other men for money.

Statewide Alert In Effect For Missing Teen Girl From HomesteadAuthorities are searching for a missing teenager from Homestead.

National Weather Service Confirms EF-0 Tornado Touched Down In HialeahThe National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado did indeed, touchdown in Hialeah during severe storms Sunday night.