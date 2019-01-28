Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a weekend washout, South Florida is now enjoying dry, chilly and breezy weather starting off the work week.

Monday morning lows tumbled to the low 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties in the wake of the front.

The average low this time of year is 60 degrees.

It is cool across the Keys with upper 50s and low 60s.

The low pressure system that led to the stormy weather this past weekend is moving East and away from the Florida coast.

Drier, cooler air is settling in. South Florida is 10 to 18 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday.

It’ll remain breezy and throughout the day it will be windy to blustery at times.

There is moderate risk of rip currents at the beach.

There is a small craft advisory for boaters.

Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday afternoon with more sunshine. Average high this time of year: 76 degrees.

With Northerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, it will feel even chillier to the skin.

Monday night lows will be even colder with low to mid 50s along the coast and some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s.

Tuesday afternoon highs will be a bit milder in the low 70s.

Wednesday morning will still be chilly with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will climb to the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Even warmer by Friday with lows back in the upper 60s and highs will be seasonable with the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday highs rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s for Super Bowl weekend.