FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone will be on his way to Washington DC for his arraignment Tuesday in federal court.

CBS News questioned Stone at his Las Olas Isles home Sunday

“Roger, can I ask you, did you have any interactions with President Trump about the WikiLeaks releases?” the reporter asked.

“I did not,” Stone replied.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office accuses Stone of contacting the Trump campaign with information about WikiLeaks future releases of Democratic Party emails taken by Russian hackers. Prosecutors allege that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the stolen material into a White House victory. A conservative author and conspiracy theorist has already said he’s willing to testify against Stone.

Sunday morning, Stone said what he and his attorneys think about the indictment.

“This indictment is thin as piss on a rock. I’m prepared to fight for my life,” Stone told ABC News.

READ: Roger Stone Indictment

Stone was then asked shortly after about cooperating with the Special Counsel.

“That is something I will determine with my attorneys. If there was other wrongdoing in the campaign by others, I would have to discuss that with my lawyer. I spoke with Trump on the phone in a political basis but there was no collusion,” Stone told CBS News.

Before sunrise Friday, Stone learned he was facing seven counts for obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering when he was arrested in a pre-dawn FBI raid at his Fort Lauderdale home.

“There is nothing to find. I do have a million emails. They have been reported. Many of them taken out of context in this indictment. But there is nothing to find,” Stone told ABC News.

Stone is the sixth associate of President Trump to be charged during the 2016 election Russian interference investigation.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio gave his take on the Mueller investigation to CNN Sunday morning.

“The Russia probe should continue. It should be allowed to reach its conclusion. We should all reserve judgement, no matter what little bits and pieces are coming out until the entire thing has been presented and we can analyze it in its entirety,” Rubio said.

Stone told CBS Miami, he will enter a not guilty plea.

He also proclaimed his innocent and predicted his vindication while talking to reporters and supporters outside the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

“As I have said previously, there is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself,” Stone said.