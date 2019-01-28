Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — The National Weather Service will be in Hialeah Monday morning conducting a storm survey of a possible tornado touchdown.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night near West 17th Avenue and 76th Street.

Power was knocked out in a two-block area and the power outages spread all the way to Hialeah Hospital.

However, Capt. David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Fire Department said power was restored fairly quickly to the hospital and FPL crews were working on restoring power to the homes.

Large trees from a nearby park were uprooted and blown into the street and a couple of box trucks were flipped over by the powerful wind.

No injuries or structural damage was reported.