MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

They are looking for Luna Aguilar and Dominick Viti.

Luna was last seen on 5th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street and Dominick was last seen on 2nd Avenue and Northeast 25th Street.

Officers say they are possibly in a relationship and are especially concerned because they are known to be suicidal.

If you’ve seen either of them, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

