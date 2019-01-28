Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A California man accused of threatening families of the victims of the Parkland massacre made an appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Brandon Fleury is accused of using social media to taunt the families of people who were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

He is also charged with threatening to kidnap one of them. The charges are transmitting a threat and cyberstalking.

The judge ordered him not to go online or have a cell phone.

He’ll be back for an arraignment next month.

If convicted, he faces up to 5 years for each count.

Fleury is out on a $100,000 bond.