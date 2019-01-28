Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A holocaust survivor is sharing his inspiring story of he managed to escape Nazi Germany.

Gunther Karger spoke on Monday to residents at a retirement home in Cutler Bay.

He has published his story of survival in a book called “My Life- Rising From The Ashes Of The Holocaust.”

It documents how Karger’s family put him on a train to Sweden before they were deported to a concentration camp.

Karger eventually made it to the U.S. where he grew up in a orphanage.

Against all odds, he became a renowned engineer, who developed satellite and network communications and worked with NASA scientists on America’s moon program.

Karger’s visit coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was Sunday.