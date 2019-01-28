Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Laurel M. Lee as Florida’s next Secretary of State on Monday.

“I am humbled to serve the people of Florida as Secretary of State, an important position with many responsibilities,” said Secretary Laurel M. Lee. “I thank Governor DeSantis for allowing me the privilege to continue my public service in this new capacity.”

Lee, who was appointed by former Governor Rick Scott to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in Florida’s Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, has extensive judicial and legal experience.

“It is clear to me that Judge Lee’s background and experience make her an excellent choice to serve as Secretary of State for Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “She is ready to handle the important elections administration duties and cultural responsibilities accorded to this position with a steady hand and good judgment.”

Lee served as an Assistant United States Attorney where she initiated and prosecuted a wide area of criminal offenses, including white collar and violent crime and the sexual exploitation of children, according to the governor’s office.

She also worked as an Assistant Federal Public Defender and as a judicial law clerk to United States District Court Judge James S. Moody, Jr.

Lee serves on the Board of Directors for the Emergency Care Help Organization of Brandon and served as a volunteer lawyer for the Bay Area Legal Services Domestic Violence Assistance Project.

Former Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned Thursday afternoon after photos of him in blackface came to light.