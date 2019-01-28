Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge after police say he broke into a home and took police on a ten hour manhunt.

Police say the suspect and another man kicked in the front door of a Coral Gables home when they were confronted by the homeowner.

Both of them took off but police would only catch one of them.

The homeowners didn’t want to speak on camera because they’re obviously still shaken up, but they are happy to see at least one arrest has already been made.

Nicolas Desrosier appeared before a judge in bond court Monday, charged with occupied burglary and resisting arrest.

This comes two days after police say he tried breaking into a coral gables homes on the 4900 block of Orduna drive.

CBS4 spoke to the homeowner and victim, and she said that her husband was ready with his rifle when Desrosier kicked in the front door.

Seeing that Derosier was unarmed, the homeowner fired warning shots into the air.

Desrosier fled on foot through this high priced neighborhood, where he was caught by police some ten hours later. But he wasn’t alone.

Police say he showed up with at least one other person in a Nissan Altima, which was caught on surveillance camera.

CBS4 has been told the homeowner shot at the trunk at least five times. Police say they have a leads as to who was driving that car.

As for Desrosier, who was already on house arrest before this incident, he’s being held without bond until his next court hearing.

Police say there have a number of other burglaries in Coral Gables and the surrounding areas, and police believe there may be a link with the suspects in this case.