TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/News Service of Florida) – A Senate committee next week will consider a bill that would carry out a voter-approved constitutional amendment that bans vaping in indoor workplaces.

The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee is slated to consider the bill (SPB 7012) on Feb. 5.

That comes almost exactly three months after voters approved the constitutional amendment in the Nov. 6 election.

The Senate bill largely mirrors a longstanding ban on smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces.

But in one key difference, it would allow city or county ordinances that would place more-restrictive regulations on vaping.

Under state law, only the state can regulate smoking tobacco.

The Senate bill also would add vaping to a state law that bars people under age 18 from smoking tobacco within 1,000 feet of schools.

