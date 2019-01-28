  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Florida Senate, Local TV, News Service of Florida, Politics, Vaping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/News Service of Florida) – A Senate committee next week will consider a bill that would carry out a voter-approved constitutional amendment that bans vaping in indoor workplaces.

The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee is slated to consider the bill (SPB 7012) on Feb. 5.

That comes almost exactly three months after voters approved the constitutional amendment in the Nov. 6 election.

The Senate bill largely mirrors a longstanding ban on smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces.

But in one key difference, it would allow city or county ordinances that would place more-restrictive regulations on vaping.

Under state law, only the state can regulate smoking tobacco.

The Senate bill also would add vaping to a state law that bars people under age 18 from smoking tobacco within 1,000 feet of schools.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s