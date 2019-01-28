Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash in Deerfield Beach killed one person and seriously injured two others on Interstate 95 Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Northbound lanes just south of Southwest 10th Street, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two adults were taken to Broward Health North’s Trauma Center with head injuries.

Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene and put out the fire, which affected traffic in both directions.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No word on what caused the accident.