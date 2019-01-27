Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami jewelry store is open for business despite having its front door destroyed by a driver who slammed into the business early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Aldo Jewelry store at 6489 SW 8th Street in Miami.

Miami police say the driver of a pickup truck lost control, hit a light pole and slammed into the front of the building.

The owners of the business say they were alerted around 9:20 a.m. when the alarm went off.

Owner Morris Bosa told CBS4 News the front door was destroyed and half of the business inside is unusable but they are working out of the other half of the business.

Luckily, the store was closed at the time and nobody was hurt.

Police say the driver stayed on scene.

No word on whether the driver will face any charges.