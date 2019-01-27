Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s coming up on nearly a year since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

CBS4’s Jim Berry was joined on Focus On South Florida by Ryan Petty, who lost his 14-year old daughter, Alaina in the shooting and has since become a school safety activist.

Petty discussed the lessons learned from the tragedy and talked about his work on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Commission investigating the tragedy.

He said he managed to turn his loss into a call for action as part of the commission.

“This is a very complex issue. I wish there was a simple solution to this,” he told CBS4’s Jim Berry.

Watch Ryan Petty’s entire interview here

He spoke of short-term and long-term solutions to making schools safer like marking safe spaces and making sure schools have a single-point of entry.

He also stressed, “Students need to know what to do in the case of an active shooter.”

When it comes to the controversial issue of arming teachers, the commission voted 13 to 1 to recommend looking into the issue of arming teachers.

Petty also agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

“The testimony that was given to us about the politics and response of BSO that day, 8 deputies standing outside while they are hearing gunshots, we got that on the bodycams, And then Sheriff Israel had the policy at BSO that didn’t require the deputies to engage an active shooter.”

That policy has now been changed.

On Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, Petty feels he should be ousted.

“We need a strong leader to get the district through this and Superintendent Runcie, in my opinion has not provided the kind of leadership that he should.”