MIAMI (CBSMiami) — February is American Heart Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States accounting for almost one in every four deaths.

CBS4’s Jim Berry is joined by Dr. Yordanka Renya, a board-certified cardiologist, to discuss her 10 commandments to patients to keep heart healthy.