Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Venezuelan activist and journalist Helena Poleo joins CBS4’s Jim DeFede to talk about the unrest in Venezuela on Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede.

Venezuela defused a potential showdown with the United States, suspending a demand that U.S. diplomats leave the country as Washington called on the world to “pick a side” in the South American nation’s fast-moving crisis.

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro broke relations with the United States on Wednesday after the Trump administration and many other nations in the region recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, a move that Maduro called a coup attempt.