Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — A home intruder hid for 10 hours in a Coral Gables neighborhood after police said he and another person kicked in the door of someone’s home and took off.

The suspect who was found by police is identified as Nicolas Desrosier, 22. According to police, he and a few others may be connected to a string of burglaries in the area.

The latest happened on the 4900 block of Orduna Drive.

Police chief Ed Hudak said, “We’ve seen a bit of an uptick in some of these daylight type burglaries.”

A homeowner took action in Saturday’s incident.

Police said he took out a gun and started shooting at Desrosier and another man who never got through the front door.

Police describe the getaway car as a 2017 or 2018 silver Nissan Altima. They do not have a tag number.

By mid-afternoon Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., the perimeter shifted from the original crime scene when the subject was spotted by the Riviera Country Club, at 1155 Blue Road. Ten hours after after the original call, Desrosier was taken into custody.

“At 6:43 p.m., the subject was located by K-9 officers at the 4100 Block of University Drive and taken into custody without incident,” Denham explained.

“We’ve apprehended one, we know the other one might’ve made it to the vehicle, there might’ve been another driver,” according police.

A neighbor also shared a photo of one of the suspects on their ring doorbell that was altered around 1:30p.m.

Desrosier, 22, was charged with one count of occupied burglary and one count of resisting officers without violence, according to police.

Police are still looking for two other possible suspects. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.