FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Colada is a family-owned and operated South Florida Cuban coffee house and fast-casual eatery that sticks to its old school roots with a new school twist.

Known for its delicious iced café con leches, authentic Cuban sandwiches and a selection of fresh pastries, the Flagler Village hotspot has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to Fort Lauderdale since 2015.

Its mothership store, Miramar Bakery, has been a favorite of the Hollywood and Greater South Florida communities for over 35 years.

A specialty appetizer is the Tostones Flatbread prepared for you in today’s Digital Bite by owner Alex Recio.

This appetizer is a fan favorite for foodies who visit Colada and consists of roasted pork served on hand pressed plantains and topped with fresh onions in lemon, cilantro, salt and pepper and drizzled with a mojo aioli for a little kick.

Tostones Flatbread appetizer

How to Make The Pork:

1 Whole pork shoulder rubbed in Adobo and Mojo cooked in the oven at 350 degrees for 5 hours.

How to Make the Tostones:

Green banana peeled and cut into 1 inch slices, then fried for 2 minutes

After 2 minutes, the banana slices are removed and hand pressed.

Then they are fried for 3 another minutes.

Add pinches of salt and pepper to your liking

How to Make the Mojo Aioli:

Step 1:

4 cups of chicken stock

1/3 cup of white vinegar

2 whole garlic cloves smashed

Place above ingredients in a sauce pan on high heat. Bring to a boil and let it simmer for 10 minutes

Step 2:

1/2 cup of mayo

2 roasted garlic cloves

1 1/2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon of Thai chili

Combine Step 2 ingredients and salt and pepper to taste

Enjoy!

Prep time: 18 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes