CHULUOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — The bodies of two men and a woman were discovered inside a Florida home Friday and now authorities are searching for the killer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Seminole County deputies found the bodies Friday morning inside a Chuluota home after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff’s office to request a well-being check. Officials didn’t immediately say how they died. Chuluota is located northeast of Orlando.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says there were no signs of a break-in at the home, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer.

Deputies were looking for a white Honda Accord that was missing from the house. Officials believe the car might be in the Orlando area.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the suspect or victims.

