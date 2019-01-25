Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A state ethics commission voted Friday to proceed to an evidentiary hearing on the actions of former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, saying there was probable cause he violated state ethics laws.

Gillum is accused of accepting gifts from lobbyists and vendors during his time as Tallahassee’s mayor. Gillum narrowly lost the governor’s race to Ron DeSantis last year.

Gillum attorney Barry Richard asserts that his client followed the law. He says Gillum would contest the ethics charges before an administrative judge.

A Tallahassee businessman filed a complaint against Gillum that alleged he did not pay for expenses related to trips to Costa Rica and New York City. The state’s ethics investigation was separate but overlapped with an ongoing FBI investigation into city government.

