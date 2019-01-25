Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers for this Sunday’s 2019 FITBIT Miami Marathon.

More than 25,000 participants are expected to hit the course which starts at the American Airlines Arena, heads over the MacArthur Causeway into the Miami Beach, then through the Art District and back around through Coconut Grove.

To make sure the course is safe, there will be a number of road closures.

Friday at noon, Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard will be closed; implementing a counterflow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at S.E. 1st Street until N.E. 2nd Street where the counterflow will return traffic patterns to normal.

On Saturday, at 8 p.m., all northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st Street then re-routed westbound. Biscayne Boulevard will be closed via north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

On Sunday, at 5a.m, there be road closures along the route.

Once the last participant finishes the race, all road closures with the exception of Biscayne Boulevard’s counterflow will re-open. That should be around 11 a.m.

The Biscayne Boulevard counter flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.