Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a cooler, cloudy and breezy Friday across South Florida with temperatures expected to dip even more Saturday morning.

Broward and Miami-Dade enjoyed the lower 60s Friday morning and upper 60s across the Keys.

Temperatures are 8 to 14 degrees cooler in comparison to Thursday due to the cold front that brought stormy weather across South Florida Thursday.

Friday will be mostly dry and quiet except for some stray showers. It’ll remain cool with highs only in the upper 60s. Average highs this time of year are typically in the upper 70s.

As the colder air settles in Friday night, lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s overnight.

Saturday, we will see the potential for scattered showers as a boundary retreats and moisture begins to increase ahead of our next disturbance set to move in Sunday.

Saturday highs will be mild around 70 degrees with clouds around.

Sunday morning lows will be near 60 degrees and highs will only rise to the upper 60s with widespread showers expected.

Sunday our rain chance will be highest due to abundant moisture.

Some showers will be possible on Monday before we start to enjoy drier and warmer weather next Tuesday.