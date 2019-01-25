Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s day 35 of the partial government shutdown and nearly forty percent of the federal workforce will miss another paycheck.

“No money for the mortgage, for the cars, for the insurance, for the bills that we have, so it’s been very tough on all of us,” said one furloughed worker.

Federal employees across the country are struggling to pay for the basic necessities and President Donald Trump and Democrats remain at odds over funding for a border wall.

Here in South Florida, local groups are stepping up to help out.

A food distribution will be held Friday in the parking lot Outdoor World in Dania Beach for members of the US Coast Guard, the only military group not being paid during the shutdown. Not only will food be available but also money and dry goods.

The United Way of Miami-Dade made a donation of canned food and dry foods, which the Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officer’s Association will be distributing.

Also contributing is an umbrella group of veterans called Veterans Collective. They’ve teamed up with the Chief Petty Officer’s Association to channel donated goods and monetary donations to the 1500 Coast Guard personnel in the greater Miami area.

“My organization, the Chief Petty Officer’s Association, what we do is get those donations and products into the hands of members affected by this,” said Chief Petty Officer Kyle Pulk. “Our goal is to raise money to help out those missing their paychecks.”

On Thursday, volunteers from South Florida Muslim groups pitched in at a Fort Lauderdale warehouse, packing a truck with food to deliver to Coast Guard workers at their base in Opa-locka.

Also on Friday, Feeding South Florida will have a food distribution in Dania Beach for TSA workers who are also on the job but not getting paid.