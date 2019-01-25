Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Just before dawn FBI agents fanned out in front of Donald Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone’s home in the Las Olas Isles.

“FBI, open the door,” one agent commanded as he knocked on the door.

Moments later, a light came on on the second floor. Moments later Stone appeared in the doorway and spoke with the FBI agents. He was then taken away.

The pre-dawn raid surprised many in this upscale neighborhood.

“On my phone I got a CNN report saying he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale at 6 a.m. this morning and I said, “Wow, I wonder where he lives” and I was going to google it. And that was funny part, it was right down the street,” Elizabeth Boylan.

There’s only road leading to the house and Friday morning it was blocked by police.

“Down there, as of now, there’s two big vans, agents out in the street and the yellow tape around it. I saw them going in and out,” said Boylan.

The FBI set up a tent in the Stone’s driveway, they will likely be there for hours as they carefully comb through Stone’s home looking for evidence.

“I’ve been following this story since it broke. I’ve been anticipating this and it’s nice to know your gut instinct is right,” said Troy Hotchkiss. “I think it’s even bigger than (Michael) Cohen testifying in front of Congress.”

A seven-count federal indictment against Stone accuses him of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to WikiLeaks’ release. It is the first criminal case in months from special counsel Robert Mueller.