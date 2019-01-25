Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS 4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we are meeting 103-year-old World War II Veteran Salvatore Esposito.

Esposito served in the Army from 1943 to 1945 and was part of the infantry division in Iran before being transferred to Sardinia because he spoke Italian and was able to communicate for the Army.

Before going to war, he was a mechanic with skills he was able to put into use like fixing planes and putting names on them.

Esposito was around 19-years-old at the time of the war so we asked the now 103-year-old veteran if he was ever scared.

“Scared? No, I was a big boy, I could go on and on I was proud to serve in the Army and do my part,” said Salvatore Esposito.

The 103-year-old World War 2 veteran Salvatore Esposito was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side thanked the entire arena for the well-deserved recognition. An unforgettable moment for this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Salvatore Esposito for your service.