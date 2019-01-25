Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal employees are breathing a sigh of relief that least for now that the government shutdown is temporarily over.

In Miami, Kareen Tritino with the Federal Correctional Institution who is the workers’ union rep, would know.

“One employee has four kids. His wife is ill. He pays over $1000 to $2000 medicine. It’s an enormous relief for him,” said Tritino. “Another [employee] drives 240 miles…the stories went on and on and on.”

Tritino adds although he is elated by President Trump’s announcement Friday, he is cautious.

“We’re somewhat preparing for our future if this happens again,” said Tritino. “[During the shutdown], we’ve made some incredible contacts with the local community, churches specifically.”

Even on the night of the end of the shutdown, the United Church of Christ Fort Lauderdale put on a dinner for families effect. Volunteer Kevin Clevenger organized the dinner in honor of his grandmother, who just passed away the night before.

“She would say this is the perfect community event,” said Clevenger. “I know she’s proud of me.”

It’s community gatherings like this that Tritino said gave federal employees the support, strength, and spirit that they needed to get through the past 35 days.

“I was very scared the last 3 days about moral [being] so low,” said Tritino. “I don’t think we could’ve held on for another 2 weeks.”