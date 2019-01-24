Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Keep your umbrellas close by Thursday then pull out the sweaters Friday.

There are a few morning showers, but later in the afternoon, wet weather will roll in due to a front on the move across the State.

It has been a very warm and muggy start with mid to upper 70s. In addition, it will be even warmer, humid and breezy as the day goes on with highs climbing to the low 80s this afternoon.

With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture and instability in place, showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The Storm prediction center is forecasting a marginal risk of severe weather for areas just to the North and West of South Florida. Nasty storms are moving across the Western panhandle and portions of central Florida. Thursday night, some lingering showers will be possible early on before the cooler air moves in.

Lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. We could see some trailing high cloud cover through the first half of the day on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s or right around 70 degrees.

Saturday morning will be even cooler with lows in the mid-50s. Highs will rise to 70 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

Still a bit chilly Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will climb to the low 70s with a better chance of scattered showers due to a mid-level disturbance that will increase moisture across our area.

The rain chance is higher on Monday with plenty of moisture in place ahead of our next cold front.