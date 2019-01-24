Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEBRING (CBSMiami/AP) – A woman who says she is the ex-girlfriend of the man accused of killing five people in a Sebring bank said he “always hated people and wanted everybody to die.”

Alex Gerlach said shooting suspect Zephen Xaver often thought about hurting people and has long been fascinated with death and guns.

“He got kicked out of school for having a dream that he killed everybody in his class, and he’s been threatening this for so long,” she said.

Gerlach said she tried to warn people about Xaver potential to harm but “every single person I’ve told has not taken it seriously, and it’s very unfortunate that it had to come to this.”

The Washington Post interviewed Gerlach, reporting among other things that Xaver told her last week that he had purchased a gun. She told the Post that “no one thought anything of it” because he had always liked guns.

Investigators said Xaver, 21, called police from inside the SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday to report that he had opened fire. He barricaded himself inside and when negotiations failed, the SWAT team burst in, capturing Xaver and discovering the bodies, police said. Investigators did not offer a possible motive, and a police spokesman said he did not know if the attack began as a robbery.

Late Wednesday, police investigators still swarmed the bank, which sits between a hotel and a hair salon located in a business district of U.S. 27. The four-lane highway passes through farming communities and small towns as it connects South Florida and central Florida. Sebring, with 10,000 residents, is known internationally for its annual 12 Hours of Sebring endurance auto race that draws world-class drivers.

“Today’s been a tragic day in our community,” Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference. “We’ve suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)