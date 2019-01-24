Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man the FBI dubbed the “traveling bandit” after he robbed seven banks in six states including Florida has been caught.

The FBI said Jason Lee Robinson was taken into custody Thursday in Fruita, Colorado.

Robinson, 49, reportedly started his crime spree by robbing a Capital Bank branch in Aventura on December 28th, 2018.

He also hit an Asheville, North Carolina Suntrust Bank, on Jan. 2, 2019, and a Johnson City, Tennessee Mountain Commerce Bank on Jan. 4.

He stayed in Tennessee for his next target, robbing a US Bank in Mt. Juliet on Jan.8, followed by a TrustMark Bank in Prattville, Alabama on January 10. His most recent crimes took place at a Fifth Third Bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on January 14, followed by a Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah on January 17.

The FBI said he would approach the counter, present a note demanding money, and threatening with a weapon before leaving the bank with cash in hand.