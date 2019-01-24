Filed Under:Aventura, Bank Robbery, FBI, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man the FBI dubbed the “traveling bandit” after he robbed seven banks in six states including Florida has been caught.

The FBI said Jason Lee Robinson was taken into custody Thursday in Fruita, Colorado.

Robinson, 49, reportedly started his crime spree by robbing a Capital Bank branch in Aventura on December 28th, 2018.

‘Traveling Bandit’ bank robber inside Johnson City Mountain Commerce Bank. He has robbed seven banks in six states. (Source: FBI)

He also hit an Asheville, North Carolina Suntrust Bank, on Jan. 2, 2019, and a Johnson City, Tennessee Mountain Commerce Bank on Jan. 4.

He stayed in Tennessee for his next target, robbing a US Bank in Mt. Juliet on Jan.8, followed by a TrustMark Bank in Prattville, Alabama on January 10. His most recent crimes took place at a Fifth Third Bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on January 14, followed by a Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah on January 17.

The FBI said he would approach the counter, present a note demanding money, and threatening with a weapon before leaving the bank with cash in hand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s