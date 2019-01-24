Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI Beach (CBSMiami) – Nearly three hundred million dollars and three years in the making, Mt. Sinai is set to open its new seven-story Skolnick Surgical Tower and 34-thousand square foot Hildebrandt Emergency Center.

“We’ve talked about this for years and this will be a legacy,” said donor Mark Hildebrandt whose name is on the building. ” For a lot of people this is their doctor, this is where they go, to come and get treated and to have a facility that’s well placed like this is transformational for the community.”

Transformative and meant to be a healing experience.

“Obviously the views we have make it one of the great properties in the entire world,” said Mt. Sinai CEO Steven Sonenreich.

Each of 154 all-private patient rooms has a bay view and there are 12 integrated operating rooms to allow for communication between a control booth, pathology room, and other operating rooms that can even broadcast video to locations internationally.

“We’re trying to plan ahead and think about everything from robotics and all kinds of technology that’s going to keep changing at a rapid pace,” said Sonenrieich.

The adjacent Hildebrandt Emergency Center replaces the old emergency room and is now able to handle 50 thousand more patients a year, also with private rooms and new technology dedicated to limiting wait times.

The building was made to withstand Category 5 hurricane force winds and it can generate its own power for up to nine days. The Miami Beach police department has even set up a command center in it for emergencies.

Sonenreich said the goal was to make something spectacular and make the facility the latest in destination health care

“Nobody wants to be here but if you had to be hospitalized this is the place you want to be,” he said.

The hospital’s new surgical tower and emergency room are scheduled to open February 2nd.