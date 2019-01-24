Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another lawsuit looks to derail plans for David Beckham and Jorge Mas’ Major League Soccer stadium in Miami.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, questions whether the city of Miami accurately described the land that would be leased for the sports complex, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The suit, filed by Miami attorney David Winker, argues the city used vague language and did not clearly describe the land.

Last July, the city’s commission passed a resolution to put a referendum on the November ballot. In the resolution, they cited 131 acres of public land.

In November, voters approved a referendum that gave Miami permission to skip the usual competitive bidding process to negotiate a lease of the public land with Mas and his associates.

Winker maintains the two adjacent parcels of land the city would lease are actually 157 acres so they should not be allowed to use the referendum as authorization to negotiate the no-bid lease.

Winker filed another suit last week which “focused on issues related to laws requiring Beckham and all his associates and lobbyists to disclose the ownership of the corporation they are representing,” according to the Miami Herald.

The site of the soccer stadium, which will be called Freedom Park, would replace what is now home to the Melreese Golf Course.

