MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard is actively searching for an overboard crewmember from the Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas cruise ship. The search is taking place 37 miles east of Hillsboro Inlet.

The Coast Guard says it received a call from the crew of the Majesty of the Seas cruise ship stating a 26-year-old crewmember went overboard.

No other details have been immediately released.

The cruise ship was on a five-day trip to Coco Cay and Nassau and set to arrive in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

Crews are searching with the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark, an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane.

