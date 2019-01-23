Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 20 vehicles were broken into overnight, thieves smashing windows and taking whatever valuables they could find from inside.

It happened off NW 125th Street and 22nd Court in northwest Miami-dade neighborhood.

Neighbors woke to find shattered glass on the ground by their vehicles.

“My first reaction was tearing up. My sister’s stuff was stolen, my stuff was stolen, we had the car prepared for my mother to go to the hospital today, her first day of chemo, and to see this, it just hurts,” said Jennifer Vasquez. “It’s intolerance, to see how people have the time in the middle of the night to steal people’s stuff. It’s sad. The window is broke. Now you gotta miss work, now you gotta fix the issue, money is involved, we work hard.”

Vasquez said it was discouraging when she saw that her car had been broken into.

“I woke up this morning, I was taking the kids to Starbucks, and getting them ready and I came outside and found my car had been broken into. It breaks my heart because for one the kids were late for school and they stole off the stuff inside the vehicle. You work so hard every day, you get up to do what you gotta do, and you see people doing this. It has to stop.”

Errol Bryant, a neighbor of Vasquez, said three of his vehicles were also burglarized.

“I feel upset because I woke up this morning and found the broken glass,” he said.

Abraham Gonzalez’s car was also hit.

“I just woke up and neighbor told me that my car was broken into, I guess people are just desperate for something,” he said.

“Whoever is doing this needs to stop,” said Vasquez. “Get up, go to work like all of us. We have families, things to do, and this is not fair. Stop this.”

Miami-Dade police spent the morning scouring the neighborhood for surveillance video that could help them identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).