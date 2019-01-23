Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A family of three is safe after a pickup truck came smashing right through the front of their Broward County home then sped off.

The terrifying crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services.

The home, now boarded up, is at the intersection of SW 44th Avenue and 18th Street in the Broadview Park Neighborhood.

Neighbor Shannon Parks heard the impact and went outside. She saw a gray or silver truck sticking out of the living room.

“He was trying to reverse. He was peeling wheels and burning rubber,” she says.

“He got loose and reversed out and then headed down 18th, east on 18th. He had a big piece of drywall on his windshield,” she said

She called 911 and yelled into the house make sure everyone was all right.

Parks said a young woman, her boyfriend, and her daughter were in the home. They were in shock, but not injured.

“All she kept doing was calling her daughter’s name,” she said

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said due to the structure damage, the home was not safe and the family had to leave.

They are now staying with friends.

Investigators are looking for a Toyota pickup truck with heavy damage.

Those with information are urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.