SEABRING (CBSMiami) – Police in a Central Florida city responded to a possible hostage situation at a bank on Wednesday.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the Seabring Police Department responded to an incident at a SunTrust Bank branch just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say a subject contacted their dispatch line and told them he had opened fire inside the bank.

Officers from the SPD and HCSO deputies responded to the bank and quickly established a perimeter.

Authorities say negotiation efforts failed when the subject refused to exit the bank, so a SWAT team entered the bank.

Some time after that, police say the subject surrendered to the SWAT officers.

Police are asking that co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the bank during the incident to go to a nearby hotel.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information is made available.