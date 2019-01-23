Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you planning to send some Sweethearts to your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Sorry, not this year.

The New England Confectionary Co. (NECCO), which made Sweethearts for more than 100 years, went bankrupt last year. With it went several treats including the traditional heart-shaped candies with messages of love stamped on them.

According to CandyStore.com, now the most popular confection for the holiday is Conversation Heart candies. It’s a competing brand, but Sweethearts were the original most recognized and most favored, according to CandyStore.com.

Necco was eventually sold to the Spangler Candy Co. in September and does plan on relaunching the beloved candy but not in time for this year.

In a press release, Spangler’s CEO Kirk Vashaw said, “We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season.”

That said, there are still some competing brands out there so be on the lookout for Sweetheart knockoffs.

CandyStore.com also warns if you find Sweethearts for sale online, they are probably from last year or earlier so eat them at your own risk.