MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal employees in Miami-Dade county impacted by the government shutdown don’t have to worry about their water being turned off.

On Wednesday the Miami-Dade County Commission approved a resolution to waive water and sewer late fees and prevent any water service disconnections for federal employees living in Miami-Dade County who are affected by the shutdown.

The resolution was sponsored by Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.

“By waiving late fees and keeping the water running, we can do our part as a County to provide some relief to those federal employees who are not receiving their pay through no fault of their own,” Edmonson said.

Now in day 33, this is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

It is affecting over 800,000 federal employees who have either been furloughed or are working without pay.