Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is selecting a new four-legged officer to join their force.

Several K-9’s were tested with handlers on Wednesday afternoon to ensure a proper fit for the department.

Miami Beach Police say they are looking for a dual purpose dog for criminal apprehension and bomb detection.

“This is an incredible tool that we handle on a daily basis,” said Capt. Henry Doce. “These dogs are used into building searches, area searches; we’re constantly looking for criminal subjects that flee from the police that have committed violent crimes, so they’re also used in either bomb sweeps or narcotic sweeps as well.”

After the dog is selected, the new member of the force will start an intense six month training period.