  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lauren Pastrana, Laurens List, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today, January 23rd, is National Handwriting Day.

So put down your phone and step away from your keyboard. Grab a pen or pencil and some paper and start celebrating!

While typing can be more convenient, and legible in the case of some of the handwriting I’ve seen, today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the benefits of writing things out by hand.

Brain Workout
Handwriting exercises a complex cognitive process involving neuro-sensory experiences and fine motor skills. By feeling the writing surface, holding the pen or pencil, and moving your hand with thought, you give your brain a full workout.

Child Development
My kid can swipe a screen with ease, but he had trouble learning to grasp a pencil. But research shows that children who practice their handwriting have higher levels of literacy and cognitive development. It’s believed children learn how to quickly translate mental images of letters into a physical form, they begin to understand how letters form sentences and meaning.

Increased Creativity
Who is guilty of doodling on the margins of their notebook?! I know I am! You don’t really have that sort of creative outlet with a blank word document. Writing and drawing by hand increases creativity because we are forced to slow down, consider the big picture, and come up with creative ideas.

Better Retention
If you want to remember something, write it down by hand. Though a little more time consuming, longhand notes allow for better short- and long-term memory recall. Handwriting activates parts of your brain involved in thinking and memory and allows you to store and manage information.

Do you write things down by hand?

Is your handwriting as terrible as mine?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s