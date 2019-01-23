Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Broward judge has ruled that she will not hold the Broward Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court for releasing confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s medical records to a state investigative commission.

Defense lawyers wanted Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to hold a hearing on whether the sheriff’s office should be found in contempt of court for a violating her previous order limiting the release of the records.

In an order dated Tuesday, Judge Scherer said the release of the records was limited, not done in bad faith and was an isolated incident. Scherer also said the sheriff’s office may not have been aware of restrictions she had placed on the records.

Cruz’s medical records were provided last summer to the commission created to investigate the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed. They have not been made public.

Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in return for life in prison.

