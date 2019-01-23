Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery is launching a new game. It is called Jackpot Triple Play with Combo.

Jackpot Triple Play, a draw game, will replace the Lucky Money game.

So how does it work?

Jackpot Triple Play is unique in that for $1 players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket has three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Also, the game’s jackpot rolls over and down to make bigger prizes.

Jackpots start at $500,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

Players win by matching three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.

Tickets go on sale for the new Jackpot Triple Play game on January 30.

Drawings will take place every Tuesday and Friday night at 11:15 pm, which you can see during the CBS4 News at 11.

The first drawing will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Lucky Money ticket sales end at 10:40 p.m. ET January 29, with the final drawing held that evening at 11:15 p.m. If there is not a jackpot winner in the final Lucky Money drawing, the jackpot will roll and carry over to the Jackpot Triple Play jackpot for the first drawing.