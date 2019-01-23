Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video to identify a man captured by security cameras using a fake debit card to purchase more than $1,200 in money orders.

On January 4, a woman in Georgia received several notifications from her bank that someone was trying to access her bank account from several South Florida locations.

Moments later, security video captured an unidentified man using the victim’s cloned debit card at the customer service counter at the Publix located at 1297 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Weeks before he used the cloned card, the unidentified man called the victim. Detectives say he posed as a representative from her home security company and was able to gather the victim’s bank account and personal information.

WATCH THE STORE SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO HERE:

The thief has a stocky build, a dark complexion, short black hair and a black beard. He wore a white T-shirt, gray shorts with black trim on the side and two gold necklaces.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Thomas Gentile at 954-722-5800.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.