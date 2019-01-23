(CBS LA/CBS Local) While NFL fans in Los Angeles were excited to see not one, but two teams relocate to their city two years ago, the cities where those teams left were, well, not quite as excited.

Now, Los Angeles has its first Super Bowl representative since the Raiders in 1984, after the Rams beat the Saints 26-23 in a controversial NFC Championship Game. The city’s fans are excited and gearing up for the big game, but what about the town and the fans they left behind in St. Louis? Who do those fans root for this year?

The answer would seem easy, you root for the Patriots, because they didn’t leave your town to move out West. But, rooting for the Patriots also means rooting for the team that basically put an end to “The Greatest Show On Turf’s” reign atop the NFL world. The Patriots, as heavy underdogs, beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, a game that has since spawned a whole debate about whether the Patriots taped the Rams walk-through in the days leading up to the game.

Needless to say, there’s not really any love lost for the Patriots in St. Louis either. So, with that in mind, who are folks in St. Louis rooting for? Well, here’s just some of the tweets we found from the past few days from folks in the St. Louis area about their feelings on the game.

As a Saint Louis Rams fan, I never thought I’d be rooting for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots… The Los Angeles Rams cannot win this Super Bowl. Putting my faith in you TB12. — Patrick McKelvey (@DrPatMcKelvey) January 21, 2019

Rooting for the LA Rams to avenge the loss of the STL Rams to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. — PDB (@vailmom) January 21, 2019

Not sure what to feel about this particular super bowl or who to cheer for. I can never be a Patriots fan. Even a temporary bandwagoner. I dam sure ain’t rooting for the Rams. — Lemniscate Money (@lemniscatemoney) January 21, 2019

This Super Bowl is the only Super Bowl that this St. Louisan BH will be rooting for your @Patriots! Beat those @RamsNFL ! More importantly don’t let Kroenke get another ring! — Jamie (@Jamie62477) January 21, 2019

Rams going to the Super Bowl is like the ex that cheated on you, and then came back and somehow managed to steal your current gf too. Leave me alone already — Ryan Grimaud (@MrGrimaud618) January 21, 2019

If you had any doubt that there’s some raw emotion left in St. Louis over how the Rams left town, click on the tweet below and read the replies. Most fans would simply rather the game just go away.