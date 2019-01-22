Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jacksonville police are looking for a man who shot a woman on Monday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot at a gas station after she agreed to perform a sexual act with a man for $5 and Pringles potato chips.

After the act, the man demanded his $5 back and shot the woman, according to police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police.