MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools police have more than twenty new officers to help keep students, staff and visitors safe on campus.

Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined Miami-Dade County Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez at a swearing-in ceremony for the department’s newest officers.

Twenty-two new officers were sworn-in as part of the frontline of defense in case of an emergency. That brings the total to 67 new officers added to the department since February 2018.

This is all part of the department’s effort to add about 200 new officers to the department as part of SB 7026, also known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. The new law requires at least one school safety officer at every school for the protection and safety of school personnel, property, students and visitors.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act establishes safeguards designed to enhance safety in schools:

Every school in Florida will now have an officer assigned to it.

All schools will now be required to do a schoolwide active shooter training every semester.

Nearly $100 million is being allocated to fortify schools with metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks.

A new “FortifyFL” app will be created to allow for anonymous tips on school threats.

More than $100 million has been set aside to expand mental health services.

The bill establishes a task force to investigate what went wrong on February 14th and provide more solutions.

Finally, the most controversial element may be the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, that will allow school staff to carry firearms. Teachers are excluded and the volunteer program requires the school board and sheriff’s office both to sign off on it. Both Miami-Dade and Broward both have said they will not participate.

Click here to read more about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.