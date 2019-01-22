WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man who pulled a gun on a group of bicyclists during a verbal confrontation in Brickell.

Police said it started Monday afternoon following a verbal altercation between a woman and a group of young men, who had been blocking traffic on the Brickell Avenue Bridge.

The woman is seen on cellphone video claiming someone ran over her foot.

It is not known what happened before what’s seen in the video, which is embedded below.

 

Video captures expletives from both sides.

Then a man is seen with a gun in hand, yelling a racial slur multiple times. He was identified by police as Mark Allen Bartlett, 51.

Bartlett was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

According to the arrest report, Bartlett admitted to pulling out a weapon, but he says he never pointed it at anyone.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

