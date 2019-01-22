Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another federal payday is coming up on Friday.

Once again, members of congress will get paid but it seems all but certain that over 800,000 federal employees will not.

“It hit me about four days ago when my wife got here and had a bill for one thousand dollars for a hospital visit,” said Kyrandgel Rios, an air traffic controller at Miami International Airport who hasn’t been paid since last year.

Rios is a member of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association but currently he’s lucky that his wife has a job.

To get to her job, she needs to use their car.

“I am taking Uber or Lyft every day to work,” Rios said.

Credit cards are close to being maxed out, and for now, the Rios family is being shown some compassion.

“Banks have been understanding but they have limits,” he said. “A month, two months, there will be a time when we have to pay.”

At this point, South Florida air traffic is running smoothly despite the controllers on the job dealing with high stress and no pay.

“Every day we make tougher and tougher decisions,” Rios said.

His wife is now looking for a second job to help out financially.

Across the nation, controllers are taking part time jobs because without cash flow, they literally can’t afford to go to work.

“They can’t afford to report to work, pay for gas, lunch, all the things required for work and not get paid,” said Rios.