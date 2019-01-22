Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s day 32 of the government shutdown and it doesn’t take much to look like there is progress.

On Tuesday, there appeared to be a tiny bit of movement.

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart were all at the White House talking about the shutdown.

The four men spoke outside the West Wing about the senate’s plan to move forward with a vote this week, on the latest proposal from President Trump, to get the government re-opened.

“It’s Nancy Pelosi,” said Scott. “She just wants a complete surrender. So the president’s made a proposal. We’re going to vote on it Thursday and hopefully get it passed on Thursday.”

“Today when I leave here I’m going to the rules committee,” said Diaz-Balart. “Because I have four amendments, like I did just a couple weeks ago. And it’s not the president’s proposal. So if the Democrats don’t like the president’s proposal, I have a different alternative. The parts of these amendments are parts the Democrats always said they support.”

“Hating Trump is not a governing philosophy,” said Rubio. “All this is is Nancy Pelosi does not want Donald Trump to get any victories or have any progress on his agenda.”

“It’s so important that speaker Pelosi take up the president’s offer to negotiate,” added Rubio. “And he’s made an opening bid which I think is a very reasonable one.”

There are two votes expected Thursday in the senate, one backed by Republicans and one backed by Democrats.

Both measures are expected to fail.