TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A new bill could give people another incentive to telling the truth.

Lying to Florida lawmakers could become punishable by a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave its approval to a measure Tuesday that would make “disorderly or contemptuous conduct” while appearing before a legislative committee a second-degree misdemeanor.

The bill says that includes deliberately making false statements while testifying before a committee.

No House companion bill has been filed.

