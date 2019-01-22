Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Mithil Patel was nearly killed while investigating a crash on I-95.

Patel actually pushed the driver involved in that crash out of the way just moments before a spinning car barreled into him in West Palm Beach.

In March 2017, Trooper Carlos Rosario nearly lost his life when an out of control driver slammed into him while he was conducting a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near 107th Avenue. Trooper Rosario was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. It took two years of recovery for him to return to work.

It’s stories like these that could be avoided if drivers would simply move over when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road. It’s not just a good idea, it’s the law.

“This law was established to protect all of us, not only troopers but everyone out there doing what they do to provide assistance,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez.

January is Move Over Awareness Month and the FHP, along with the Florida Department of Transportation, is making sure their message is loud and clear; drive safe and move over. If not, you will be fined.

“We took an oath to do what we can to help and if it means putting our lives in danger we’ll do it, but this law protects us,” said Sanchez.

The state’s Move Over law pertains not only to law enforcement but to anyone providing service on the side of the road including rescue crews and Road Rangers.

“Like yourselves, we all have families and want to go home at the end of the day, put in a good day’s work and go home safely” Road Ranger Leland DeBooy.

The FHP said if you can’t move over because of traffic, lower your speed to 20 mph below the speed limit. If not you will be fined and points assessed against your driver’s license.